Archive scenes from Rift House Primary School. How many do you remember?

Nine archive photos from Hartlepool's Rift House Primary School - from a talent show to fun at the fair

It’s time to go retro once more and this time we are heading to scenes of talent shows, reception classes and summer fairs.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 11th October 2021, 3:04 pm

The common denominator is all of these photos were taken at Rift House Primary School in Hartlepool and we hope they bring back great memories.

We have a reminder of the after school club, the Rift House experiment day and the school development team.

Take a look and see if any of these scenes bring back great memories.

1. Ready for the stage in 2005

These pupils were taking part in a talent competition at Rift House 16 years ago. Recognise them?

Photo: LH

2. Penny for your 2005 thoughts

The school summer fair in 2005. Is there someone you know in this photo?

Photo: LH

3. After school hours in 2003

Members of the Rift House After School Club were in the picture 18 years ago but who can tell us more?

Photo: TC

4. A big reception in 2006

The reception class 15 years ago. Is there someone you know in the photo?

Photo: LH

