Nine archive photos from Hartlepool's Rift House Primary School - from a talent show to fun at the fair

The common denominator is all of these photos were taken at Rift House Primary School in Hartlepool and we hope they bring back great memories.
We have a reminder of the after school club, the Rift House experiment day and the school development team.
Take a look and see if any of these scenes bring back great memories.
1. Ready for the stage in 2005
These pupils were taking part in a talent competition at Rift House 16 years ago. Recognise them?
Photo: LH
2. Penny for your 2005 thoughts
The school summer fair in 2005. Is there someone you know in this photo?
Photo: LH
3. After school hours in 2003
Members of the Rift House After School Club were in the picture 18 years ago but who can tell us more?
Photo: TC
4. A big reception in 2006
The reception class 15 years ago. Is there someone you know in the photo?
Photo: LH