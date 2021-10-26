And for our latest trick, we pulled these 9 retro images out of the Hartlepool Mail archives.

They all show magic scenes from the town in recent years and were taken at venues including Foggy Furze Library, Summerhill, Abbey Street and Ward Jackson Park.

National Magic Week celebrates the thrill of watching magic shows in action.

But in the meantime, why not enjoy a reminder of performances or two closer to home.

1. Super fun at the Central Library Bungle the Clown doing a magic trick with Maddison Murray during the Circus Stars event in the Central Library. Does this bring back memories of 2015? Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

2. A flashback to 2004 Abracadabra! It's magic at Summerhill 17 years ago. Remember this? Photo: SH Photo Sales

3. Party time in Ward Jackson Park A magic show at the Family Summer Party with circus skills, stalls, crafts and an hour-long sponsored walk at The Place in the Park in 2018. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

4. Fun times at Foggy Furze The Mr Olly magic show in full swing at Foggy Furze Library in 2005. Can you spot someone you know in the audience? Photo: LH Photo Sales