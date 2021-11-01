Cop 26, which is the United Nations Climate Change Conference, is being held in Glasgow and lasts until November 12.

Closer to home, lots of you have been doing your bit to help the environment over the years including recycling Christmas cards, mobile phones, and even bicycles.

A robot which specialises in recycling also got your attention and we have photos from the Manor West Centre, Alvins coffee bar, Grange Primary School and St Joseph’s School.

There’s much more besides but why not find out yourself by taking a look through this archive collection of images.

1. Great times at Grange Primary These Grange Primary School students had a great time as they made models out of recycled material in 2008.

2. Flashback to 2010 at Alvins A Christmas card recycling scheme in the former Alvins coffee bar in 2010 in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

3. Hoping for a great retro reception A mobile phone recycling scheme at the Manor West Centre in 2005.

4. Retro and hi-tech at St Joseph's This robot specialised in recycling and was a huge attraction at St Joseph's School in Hartlepool in 2004.