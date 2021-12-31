We thought we would do it with look at some of the nightspots and pubs where many of us will have seen in previous new years in Hartlepool and East Durham.

But which was the best. We’re naming just a few but we are sure you will have others to point out.

The Gemini was a favourite for many and often was the place to be for discos, competitions and great nights out. But what about Asters and Gatsby, which were both Seaton Carew favourites.

How about Blondes, Visions and Oscars or the much-loved 42nd Street?

And what about the Senate in Peterlee, which still brings back memories for many.

Tell us which you loved the most. Email [email protected]

Buzz and Zoom Here is Buzz and Zoom pictured in 1994.

The Gemini The Gemini nightclub in Hartlepool, and owner Ron Trotter pictured with Pans People.

42nd Street Who loved a night out in 42nd Street? This photo was taken in 1988.

Asters Asters arrived in town in 1983 and was known for music, dancing and meals in a basket.