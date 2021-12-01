Is there an elf scene that you remember from our collection?
Is there an elf scene that you remember from our collection?

Nine retro elf scenes in Hartlepool and East Durham - sleigh us with your memories of them

Be good for goodness sake and share your memories of these wonderful elf scenes.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 2:29 pm

We found 9 photos in the Hartlepool Mail archives and they show Santa’s helpers having a great time over the years.

They were taken at the Eldon Grove Primary Nativity in 2014, Wintertide on the Headland in 2016, and Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in 2019.

We’ve got elves at Throston Primary School, Blackhall Community Centre and Eden Community school in Peterlee.

So don’t sit on the shelf. Get browsing through our photo selection and then get in touch with your own memories.

1. Excellent at Eldon Grove

These elves were part of the Eldon Grove Nativity Play in 2014. Is there an elf you recognise in this photo?

2. An elf scene from 2013

Elf Gavin Turner was helping Amy Lupton, (left) and Joseph Blackford , as well as their nana Christine Nicholson, enjoy a happy Christmas in 2013. But who can tell us where this special occasion was?

3. An elf at Throston Primary

Year 5 pupils at Throston Primary School created a seasonal piece of artwork to go on show at Hartfields in 2009. Remember this?

4. A special day in 2019

These eves were helping Santa on his way to the Middledon Grange Shopping Centre in 2019 and Harry Schofield-Walbank was pictured enjoying the day too.

