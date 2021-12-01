We found 9 photos in the Hartlepool Mail archives and they show Santa’s helpers having a great time over the years.

They were taken at the Eldon Grove Primary Nativity in 2014, Wintertide on the Headland in 2016, and Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in 2019.

We’ve got elves at Throston Primary School, Blackhall Community Centre and Eden Community school in Peterlee.

So don’t sit on the shelf. Get browsing through our photo selection and then get in touch with your own memories.

1. Excellent at Eldon Grove These elves were part of the Eldon Grove Nativity Play in 2014. Is there an elf you recognise in this photo? Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

2. An elf scene from 2013 Elf Gavin Turner was helping Amy Lupton, (left) and Joseph Blackford , as well as their nana Christine Nicholson, enjoy a happy Christmas in 2013. But who can tell us where this special occasion was? Photo: hm Photo Sales

3. An elf at Throston Primary Year 5 pupils at Throston Primary School created a seasonal piece of artwork to go on show at Hartfields in 2009. Remember this? Photo: LH Photo Sales

4. A special day in 2019 These eves were helping Santa on his way to the Middledon Grange Shopping Centre in 2019 and Harry Schofield-Walbank was pictured enjoying the day too. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales