National Football Shirt Day arrives in the UK on November 19 and it is a chance for people to wear their favourite shirt while donating to Cancer Research.

To get you in the mood for the big day, we delved in to the Hartlepool Mail archives to find these scenes from Rift House, West View, and Ward Jackson Primary Schools as well as plenty of others.

So let’s get ready to cheer on the memories with a look back at these football strip scenes.

1. A Rift House reminder from 2007 Rift House Primary School pupils were showing off their new kit from PD Ports and Bulmers Logistics in this photo from 14 years ago.

2. Heading back to 2005 A new football strip donated by Specsavers was in the spotlight in 2005 at St Helen's Primary School. Does this bring back happy memories?

3. Come on England! It was 'England shirt day' at West View Primary School in 2010. Can you spot someone you know?

4. Reminders from St Teresa's Primary Sian Pomfret from motif8 was pictured presenting a football strip to St. Teresa's Primary School team in 2014. Were you in the picture?