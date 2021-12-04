Is there a Nativity star that you recognise?
Is there a Nativity star that you recognise?

Nine retro reminders of your little angels, wise men and kings in their 2015 school Nativity in Hartlepool

Sheep, donkeys, three kings and Santa – we’ve got the lot in this reminder of Nativities in Hartlepool in 2015.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 4:55 am

From St Cuthbert’s to St Helen’s and Eldon Grove to St Peter’s Elwick, there are wonderful scenes from them all.

Was your little one pictured playing Santa at Sacred Heart or an angel at Lynnfield Primary? We have those too.

Can you spot someone you know? The only way to find out is by browsing through our retro selection.

1. A lovely reminder from Lynnfield Primary

Angels (left to right) Lillie Mae Gibon, Michaela Deness and Halimatte Basiru in the Lynnfield Primary nativity play.

2. Right royal memories from St Cuthbert's Primary

Alan Dolega, Maddison Morrell and Callum Bell from the St. Cuthberts Primary school Nativity play.

3. Super at St Peter's

Pupils Darcey, Freya and Theo from St Peter's Elwick Primary School take part in their school Nativity dress rehearsal. Remember this?

4. Super snowflakes at Eldon Academy

These stage stars were dressed as snowflakes in the Eldon Academy Nativity play.

