The ever-popular Great British Bake Off has returned and we are celebrating with cake scenes closer to home.

We have cupcakes, charity cakes and commemorative cakes from great retro scenes across Hartlepool and East Durham.

So let’s get creative and see how many of these scenes from the past you can remember.

On your marks, set, go with the memories.

1. Mixing it up in 2009 A fun cooking session at the Stranton Centre 12 years ago. Here are Natasha Dodsworth with Katrina and Georgia Doughty with their cake.

2. All for charity at Scallywags Ava Alton (left) has a cake baked at Scallywags Group by Natalie Smith in 2013. Remember this?

3. A cupcake treat at Hartlepool Marina Louie, Sophie and Amelia Phillips contemplate a sweet treat from Michaela Tipp at the fun day at the Old West Quay pub at Hartlepool Marina in 2012.

4. Cupcake heaven at the Central Library Cousins Tyler Green and Olivia Jeffries during the cake decorating event held in the Central Library in 2015.