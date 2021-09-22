Cake scenes galore. How many do you remember?
Nine scrummy cake photos from Hartlepool and East Durham's past as we celebrate Bake Off's return

It’s back complete with the star baker, showstoppers and technical challenges.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 1:44 pm

The ever-popular Great British Bake Off has returned and we are celebrating with cake scenes closer to home.

We have cupcakes, charity cakes and commemorative cakes from great retro scenes across Hartlepool and East Durham.

So let’s get creative and see how many of these scenes from the past you can remember.

On your marks, set, go with the memories.

1. Mixing it up in 2009

A fun cooking session at the Stranton Centre 12 years ago. Here are Natasha Dodsworth with Katrina and Georgia Doughty with their cake.

Photo: FLR

2. All for charity at Scallywags

Ava Alton (left) has a cake baked at Scallywags Group by Natalie Smith in 2013. Remember this?

Photo: FRANK REID

3. A cupcake treat at Hartlepool Marina

Louie, Sophie and Amelia Phillips contemplate a sweet treat from Michaela Tipp at the fun day at the Old West Quay pub at Hartlepool Marina in 2012.

Photo: TY

4. Cupcake heaven at the Central Library

Cousins Tyler Green and Olivia Jeffries during the cake decorating event held in the Central Library in 2015.

Photo: FRANK REID

