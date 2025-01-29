Time to save lives.Time to save lives.
Oh I do like to be beside the seaside: 13 retro photos of lifeguards on duty in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 29th Jan 2025, 15:26 BST
For decades, Hartlepool has had lifeguards monitoring its beaches from the Headland to Seaton Carew.

With Hartlepool Borough Council recruiting for this year’s posts, here are photos from our archives of our lifeguards across the decades doing their bit by the sea.

Beach Safety Officer Debbie Wood and lifeguards Stuart Waites, Michelle Gray and Kate Forrester get ready for a busy day at the beach in 2008.

1. Beach safety

Beach Safety Officer Debbie Wood and lifeguards Stuart Waites, Michelle Gray and Kate Forrester get ready for a busy day at the beach in 2008. Photo: LH

Debbie Wood waits for a signal as she patrols the beach at Seaton Carew in 2005.

2. On duty

Debbie Wood waits for a signal as she patrols the beach at Seaton Carew in 2005. Photo: LH

These two lifeguards make their way to the water in Seaton Carew.

3. On the move

These two lifeguards make their way to the water in Seaton Carew. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Claire McGee is all ready to go as she waits to put her skills to the test in 2005.

4. Ready to go

Claire McGee is all ready to go as she waits to put her skills to the test in 2005. Photo: LH

