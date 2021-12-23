Oh yes they are! 9 archive photos showing stars of the local Hartlepool and East Durham pantomimes

We have 9 wonderful reminders of local pantos staged in the past by dance schools and local groups.

We have scenes from the Seaton Carew Academy of Dance, Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts, Footlight Theatre Company and Elwick Dance Academy.

So whether you starred in Hitting the Heights, Snow White or Sleeping Beauty, we have a collection of retro photos for you to relish.

So get browsing and then get in touch to share your own memories.

1. On stage in Seaton A Seaton Carew Dance Academy production in 2004. Were you a part of it? Photo: hm Photo Sales

2. Big-harted in 2004 A panto called The Pied Piper of Hart On The Pool was performed by the Elwick Dance Academy in 2004. But were you a part of the cast? Photo: hm Photo Sales

3. Hooked on this memory The Footlight Theatre Company production of Peter Pan takes us back to 2007. Were you in the cast? Photo: hm Photo Sales

4. So angelic in 2017 A 2017 line-up of the cast of the Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts production of Hitting The Heights. Photo: The height of fun Photo Sales