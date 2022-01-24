Now it’s time to open a new chapter on these storytelling memories and we are doing it because National Storytelling Week starts on January 29.

National Storytelling Week is aimed at all generations and takes place in theatres, museums, schools – and anywhere where the thrill of the story can be enjoyed.

We are getting into the spirit of the occasion with a look back at storytelling scenes from the Hartlepool Mail archives.

So if you were spotted digging in to a good book at the Central Library, Summerhill, Seaton Carew Library or Eldon Grove Primary School, there’s a chance you will be in one of our retro photos.

Take a look.

1. Engrossed at the Central Library Back to 2004 for a storytelling session at the Central Library. Photo: LH Photo Sales

2. On board in 2017 Storyteller Taffy Thomas MBE in the Captains Cabin of HMS Trincomalee. The event was part of the Hartlepool Folk Festival 5 years ago. Were you there? Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

3. So much fun at Summerhill Look at the joy on the faces of these children as they enjoy storytelling at Summerhill in 2005. Photo: TC Photo Sales

4. A festival of reading in 2017 Storyteller Joanne Keenan was pictured reading to Seren Fernihough and her dad David at the Festival of Christmas held at the National Museum Royal Navy 5 years ago. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales