Now it’s time to open a new chapter on these storytelling memories and we are doing it because National Storytelling Week starts on January 29.
National Storytelling Week is aimed at all generations and takes place in theatres, museums, schools – and anywhere where the thrill of the story can be enjoyed.
We are getting into the spirit of the occasion with a look back at storytelling scenes from the Hartlepool Mail archives.
So if you were spotted digging in to a good book at the Central Library, Summerhill, Seaton Carew Library or Eldon Grove Primary School, there’s a chance you will be in one of our retro photos.
Take a look.
