Out for delivery: 17 retro photos of people making deliveries in Hartlepool across the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 2nd Feb 2025, 11:33 BST
From supermarkets to newsagents, people have been making deliveries throughout time.

Dating from 1947 to 2023, here are 17 Mail photos of people making deliveries across the town.

Morrisons launches a delivery service in Hartlepool in 2017.

1. Launch day

Morrisons launches a delivery service in Hartlepool in 2017. Photo: Other, third party

A Northern Daily Mail newspaper delivery van gets stuck in a snowdrift on the outskirts of Hartlepool in 1947.

2. Snowed in

A Northern Daily Mail newspaper delivery van gets stuck in a snowdrift on the outskirts of Hartlepool in 1947. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Lynn Murphy and Mark Wilkinson hold a small selection of cards and presents for Bradley Lowery in 2016.

3. Generous donation

Lynn Murphy and Mark Wilkinson hold a small selection of cards and presents for Bradley Lowery in 2016. Photo: Frank Reid

Poolie Time Exchange volunteers Ronnie Bage and Dave Hunter load up a van with items for delivery in 2020.

4. Out for delivery

Poolie Time Exchange volunteers Ronnie Bage and Dave Hunter load up a van with items for delivery in 2020. Photo: Frank Reid

