Dating from 1947 to 2023, here are 17 Mail photos of people making deliveries across the town.
1. Launch day
Morrisons launches a delivery service in Hartlepool in 2017. Photo: Other, third party
2. Snowed in
A Northern Daily Mail newspaper delivery van gets stuck in a snowdrift on the outskirts of Hartlepool in 1947. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
3. Generous donation
Lynn Murphy and Mark Wilkinson hold a small selection of cards and presents for Bradley Lowery in 2016. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Out for delivery
Poolie Time Exchange volunteers Ronnie Bage and Dave Hunter load up a van with items for delivery in 2020. Photo: Frank Reid
