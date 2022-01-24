Is there a Golden Flatts Primary School scene which brings back memories for you?
Is there a Golden Flatts Primary School scene which brings back memories for you?

Parrots, frogs and fancy dress! It's all here is this collection of retro Golden Flatts Primary School scenes

It’s back to the classroom for a look into the past at Golden Flatts Primary School – but this is no ordinary look at times gone by.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 24th January 2022, 4:55 am

We have frogs, a parrot, international food and fancy dress and we want your memories of all of these scenes.

Were you pictured when students tried to break a world reading record in 2008? How about when pupils had a go with the javelin in the same year?

It is all in our collection of photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives. Take a look.

1. A special visitor in 2009

These pupils got to meet Alfie the African Grey parrot in 2009. Remember this?

Photo: LH

Photo Sales

2. Does this strike a chord

A donation of guitars to the school got the spotlight in 2006. Does this bring back memories?

Photo: DP

Photo Sales

3. A taster of 2006

Its European and Food Language Day in 2006. Who do you recognise in this photo?

Photo: DP

Photo Sales

4. Fancy dress time in 2006

All dressed up for a special day 16 years ago but who can tell us more?

Photo: LH

Photo Sales
Hartlepool Mail
Next Page
Page 1 of 3