Parrots, frogs and fancy dress! It's all here is this collection of retro Golden Flatts Primary School scenes

We have frogs, a parrot, international food and fancy dress and we want your memories of all of these scenes.
Were you pictured when students tried to break a world reading record in 2008? How about when pupils had a go with the javelin in the same year?
It is all in our collection of photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives. Take a look.
1. A special visitor in 2009
These pupils got to meet Alfie the African Grey parrot in 2009. Remember this?
Photo: LH
2. Does this strike a chord
A donation of guitars to the school got the spotlight in 2006. Does this bring back memories?
Photo: DP
3. A taster of 2006
Its European and Food Language Day in 2006. Who do you recognise in this photo?
Photo: DP
4. Fancy dress time in 2006
All dressed up for a special day 16 years ago but who can tell us more?
Photo: LH