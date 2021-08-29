Pedal back in time with these 10 retro Hartlepool bike scenes as Britain goes cycling crazy

What better time is there for a look back on these bike memories. After all, the pandemic has spurred people on to get out, get in the saddle and shape up the cycling way.
We have reminders of charity rides as well as the day you took your cycling proficiency test.
So get pedalling back in time. We’ve got lots of retro photos for you to peruse!
1. Proficiency test day at St John Vianney's
Were you pictured taking your proficiency test at St John Vianney School in 2006?
2. Teamwork in 2006
Members of Hartlepool Cycling Club in the picture in 2006.
3. Fancy dress fundraising in 2003
Staff from West View House were fundraising with a charity cycle ride in 2003. Were you pictured taking part?
4. In the saddle in 2007
The Cycle For Life charity ride took place from Hartlepool Marina in 2007. Did you take part?
