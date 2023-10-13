News you can trust since 1877
Just some of our archive photos of England fans watching the national team in Hartlepool pubs.
Photo flashback: 33 fan-tastic photos of people packing Hartlepool pubs to watch crucial England international matches

Fans of England international sports teams are spoilt for choice at the moment.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 13:59 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 18:36 BST

The men’s football side have two matches over the coming days, the men’s rugby team play in the quarter finals of the World Cup on Sunday while England’s male cricketers are in the midst of their own one-day World Cup.

So we thought we would dust down these retro photos of fans packing Hartlepool pubs to watch vital matches on television over the years.

And what’s more, here’s 65 fan-tastic pictures of Hartlepool United supporters following our club across the decades.

England fans in the Hillcarter react to a near miss in the 2006 World Cup clash with Paraguay in 2006.

1. Near miss

England fans in the Hillcarter react to a near miss in the 2006 World Cup clash with Paraguay in 2006. Photo: TC

England fans celebrate in Hartlepool's Sports Bar as the side score against Portugal during Euro 2004.

2. 'It's a goal'

England fans celebrate in Hartlepool's Sports Bar as the side score against Portugal during Euro 2004. Photo: SH

An England fan in Hartlepool's Belle Vue Sports and Social Club after the drab 0-0 World Cup 2010 qualifier against Algeria.

3. Sinking feeling

An England fan in Hartlepool's Belle Vue Sports and Social Club after the drab 0-0 World Cup 2010 qualifier against Algeria. Photo: FLR

England supporters Wayne Pringle, left, and Jonathan Marshall outside of Flix, in Church Square, Hartlepool, before a Euro 2012 tie.

4. Patriotic pair

England supporters Wayne Pringle, left, and Jonathan Marshall outside of Flix, in Church Square, Hartlepool, before a Euro 2012 tie. Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2012

