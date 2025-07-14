Just some of our pictures of Hartlepool school staff retiring across the years.placeholder image
Photo flashback: Dozens of faces from across the years as Hartlepool school staff retire

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 14th Jul 2025, 12:46 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 13:14 BST
The end of the school summer term usually coincides with a host of staff retirements.

Here we delve through our archives to recall teachers, supervisors and catering staff all saying farewell at Hartlepool schools, nurseries and colleges over the years.

Hartlepool Sixth Form College teachers Malcolm Smedley, Diane Howells and Geoff Harding retire in 2006.

1. Final day

Hartlepool Sixth Form College teachers Malcolm Smedley, Diane Howells and Geoff Harding retire in 2006. Photo: DP

Dinner lady Florrie Matthews retires from West View Primary School in 2007.

2. Matt finish

Dinner lady Florrie Matthews retires from West View Primary School in 2007. Photo: FLR

A supervisor retires from Hart Primary School in 2003. Alas our archives do not include her name.

3. All smiles

A supervisor retires from Hart Primary School in 2003. Alas our archives do not include her name. Photo: TC

From left, Margaret Johnson, Roy Carless and Catherin Krancioch leave English Martyrs School in 2008.

4. Saying goodbye

From left, Margaret Johnson, Roy Carless and Catherin Krancioch leave English Martyrs School in 2008. Photo: LH

