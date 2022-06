Race For Life is back in Hartlepool this weekend and hundreds of runners will tackle courses to raise money for cancer research.

It’s an ideal chance for us to look back on the fantastic fun you had at the race in years gone by.

Get your trainers on and limber up for a look in the Pink Army archives.

1. On their way in 2013 The start of the race 9 years ago. Were you there? Photo: TY Photo Sales

2. Limbering up in 2016 The warm-up for the race 6 years ago. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

3. Ready to run All smiles at the start of the 2016 run. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. What a turnout Getting warmed up in 2009. Recognise anyone? Photo: TC Photo Sales