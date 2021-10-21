Poignant charity show in Hartlepool raises £4,000 on behalf of the forces heroes
Hundreds of people have been thanked for supporting a charity show.
Around 250 people from Hartlepool went to the Salute Our Heroes concert in the Borough Hall last weekend.
Held in aid of ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, which is the Army’s national charity, a spokesman for the show said after the event that “a figure near £4000 was raised for the Soldiers’ Charity North East and Yorkshire which was a marvellous effort considering the effect of Covid-19”.
He said a “huge thank you” should be given to everyone who came along and gave their support.
Stars on the stage included The Royal Signals (Northern) Band, acclaimed local singer Sandy Smith and Colin Bourdiec, a George Formby impersonator who will be singing Begin the Beguine in recognition of Chick Henderson, a Hartlepool-born entertainer who helped make the tune famous.
The programme also featured the Youth Connection Theatre Company (Durham) and the Inspire Productions international dancers.
More information on the charity should is available at www.soldierscharity.org.