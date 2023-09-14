News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Some of the Mail readers who spoke their minds on local issues back in 2006.Some of the Mail readers who spoke their minds on local issues back in 2006.
Some of the Mail readers who spoke their minds on local issues back in 2006.

Pools, wages, banks and bank holidays - 21 retro pictures of Hartlepool people speaking their minds

Hartlepool United, wages and the banks.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 14th Sep 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 14:21 BST

These three issues – still hot topics today – were among the subjects discussed by readers when questioned by the Mail back in 2006.

Want to see more retro pictures of Hartlepool folk having their say? Click here.

............in 2006 on the Northern Rock bank closing its Headland branch.

1. Having their say...............

............in 2006 on the Northern Rock bank closing its Headland branch. Photo: DP

Photo Sales
.............on Danny Wilson becoming the new Hartlepool United manager in 2006.

2. Having his say............

.............on Danny Wilson becoming the new Hartlepool United manager in 2006. Photo: LH

Photo Sales
............in 2006 on the Northern Rock bank closing its Headland branch.

3. Speaking their mind...........

............in 2006 on the Northern Rock bank closing its Headland branch. Photo: DP

Photo Sales
...........in 2006 on the Northern Rock bank closing its Headland branch.

4. Speaking their mind............

...........in 2006 on the Northern Rock bank closing its Headland branch. Photo: DP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:HartlepoolHartlepool United