Its Strongarm ale is known and supped across the UK while the Lion Brewery, in Stockton Street, continues to make high quality beers and lagers.
We raise a glass to the brewery by looking back at some of the many times the site and its workers have appeared in the pages of the Mail.
1. North East's largest independent brewer
Originally established in 1854 by William Waldon, the brewery was taken over by John Cameron in 1872. Photo: TOM YEOMAN 07858 397055
2. Supporting Everest climber
Camerons Bewery sponsored Hartlepool man Ellis Stewart's bid to climb Everest in 2015. Ellis (right) was pictured with Camerons director and general manager Chris Soley. Photo: FRANK REID 2015
3. High profile guests
Tony Blair and Peter Mandelson paid a visit to Camerons Brewery at a time when the business faced closure in 1991. Photo: NW
4. Cheers to the team
Pictured in 2010 was front row (left to right) are Chief Engineer Barry Cuthbert, Head Brewer Martin Dutoy, Quality Assurance Manager Paul Graham, and Camerons Brewery Director and General Manager Chris Soley. Photo: NW
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.