Hartlepool's Camerons Brewery has played a key part in the town for over 150 years.Hartlepool's Camerons Brewery has played a key part in the town for over 150 years.
Hartlepool's Camerons Brewery has played a key part in the town for over 150 years.

Raising a glass to Hartlepool's Camerons Brewery in these 18 retro photos

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 15:45 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 21:07 BST
Now more than 160 years old, Hartlepool’s Camerons Brewery is a key part of the town’s past and present.

Its Strongarm ale is known and supped across the UK while the Lion Brewery, in Stockton Street, continues to make high quality beers and lagers.

We raise a glass to the brewery by looking back at some of the many times the site and its workers have appeared in the pages of the Mail.

Originally established in 1854 by William Waldon, the brewery was taken over by John Cameron in 1872.

1. North East's largest independent brewer

Originally established in 1854 by William Waldon, the brewery was taken over by John Cameron in 1872. Photo: TOM YEOMAN 07858 397055

Photo Sales
Camerons Bewery sponsored Hartlepool man Ellis Stewart's bid to climb Everest in 2015. Ellis (right) was pictured with Camerons director and general manager Chris Soley.

2. Supporting Everest climber

Camerons Bewery sponsored Hartlepool man Ellis Stewart's bid to climb Everest in 2015. Ellis (right) was pictured with Camerons director and general manager Chris Soley. Photo: FRANK REID 2015

Photo Sales
Tony Blair and Peter Mandelson paid a visit to Camerons Brewery at a time when the business faced closure in 1991.

3. High profile guests

Tony Blair and Peter Mandelson paid a visit to Camerons Brewery at a time when the business faced closure in 1991. Photo: NW

Photo Sales
Pictured in 2010 was front row (left to right) are Chief Engineer Barry Cuthbert, Head Brewer Martin Dutoy, Quality Assurance Manager Paul Graham, and Camerons Brewery Director and General Manager Chris Soley.

4. Cheers to the team

Pictured in 2010 was front row (left to right) are Chief Engineer Barry Cuthbert, Head Brewer Martin Dutoy, Quality Assurance Manager Paul Graham, and Camerons Brewery Director and General Manager Chris Soley. Photo: NW

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice