They took place in 1988, 1990 and 1992. Each lasted for 27 hours and all were hosted by Michael Aspel.

The US-style continuous broadcasts raised millions for disability charities across the United Kingdom.

Lots of you got involved locally, as this selection of snaps shows from throughout the Hartlepool and East Durham areas.

What are the stories behind the pictures? Take a look and then get in touch with your own memories.

1. All smiles for the telethon This Telethon event looked like great fun but who can tell us more?

2. On course to raise money Tackling an obstacle course for charity but who are the people pictured?

3. Best bar none Making a splash for charity. Does this bring back memories?

4. Reaching the heights Tackling a climbing wall for a worthy cause but who are the people pictured?