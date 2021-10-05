Retro robots galore! Take a look at these Hartlepool and East Durham archive photos

Take a look at 10 great times when robots got all the attention at events across Hartlepool and East Durham.
We have scenes from Throston Primary School, High Tunstall College of Science, St Joseph’s and Jesmond Gardens.
There’s robots of all shapes and sizes but can you spot someone you know in the picture alongside them? Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.
1. Terrific times at High Tunstall
Ellie Griffiths, Ellie Crossman, Amber Davison and Emma Kerry taking part in the High Tunstall College of Science robotics day in 2015. Does this bring back memories?
Photo: FRANK REID
2. Learning more in 2017
Chris Miller from Space to Learn was pictured working with Throston Grange Primary School pupil Kadie Sewell 4 years ago. Who can tell us more?
Photo: Frank Reid
3. A 2014 reminder from Jesmond Gardens
Jesmond Gardens School pupils (left to right) Kate Sorby, Liam Robinson, Kieran Rafferty, James Withycombe, Paige Cannon, Ellie Cuthbert,with Brainpopper Jude Baker and the Brainspace robot. Does this bring back memories?
Photo: hm
4. A robot who was into recycling
A reminder from 2004 at St Joseph's School in Hartlepool and it shows a recycling robot paying a visit.
Photo: LH