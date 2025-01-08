Just some of our photographic memories of The Rossmere pub.Just some of our photographic memories of The Rossmere pub.
Rewind: 9 pictures of life over the years at Hartlepool pub The Rossmere

By Gavin Ledwith

Published 8th Jan 2025, 15:55 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 16:03 GMT
Tens of thousands of you have enjoyed our ongoing series of pictures looking back at life over the years at different Hartlepool pubs.

Today it is the turn of The Rossmere, in Owton Manor Lane, to take the spotlight.

Missed any of our previous articles? We have also featured the White House, Ward Jackson and Travellers Rest among others.

A Halloween event at The Rossmere in aid of Hartlepool and District Hospice in 2005.

1. Spooky snap

A Halloween event at The Rossmere in aid of Hartlepool and District Hospice in 2005. Photo: LH

A look inside the pub in 2005.

2. Nice and cosy

A look inside the pub in 2005. Photo: MH

Landlord Michael Cranney with a summer fun day poster in 2010. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Summer fun

Landlord Michael Cranney with a summer fun day poster in 2010. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID

The pub hands over money to The Guide Dogs For The Blind in 2003.

4. Fundraising event

The pub hands over money to The Guide Dogs For The Blind in 2003. Photo: FLR

