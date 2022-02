It prompted us to take a look in the Hartlepool Mail archives for scenes from the centre over the years.

We found tea dances in 2008, basketball coaching in 2009, boccia coaching in 2010, roller dancing in 2012 and much more.

But were you in the picture when these photos were taken? Have a look and find out more.

1. Rolling back to 2012 It's the Jubilee Roller Disco and look at the fun these people were having. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

2. Time for a dance A dance taster session held in the Headland Sports Centre 7 years ago. Recognise anyone? Photo: flr Photo Sales

3. Back to this boccia session Sports coaches Luke Austin and Paul Reid were leading the way on a boccia coaching session in 2010. Photo: hm Photo Sales

4. On court in 2009 Basketball coaching 13 years ago but can you recognise the players on the court? Photo: FLR Photo Sales