Savannah Marshall - a true hero for years. 8 reminders of what she's done for the town outside the ring
Champion boxer Savannah Marshall is on the verge of her biggest fight and all of Hartlepool is behind her.
As she gets ready to face Claressa Shields for the undisputed world middleweight crown, let’s have a look at the impact she’s had on the town she loves.
We’ve got 8 photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives to show her at shop launches, awards nights, and meeting her adoring public.
Let’s get behind her with the message: “You’re already a super hero. Come on Sav!”
