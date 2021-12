The annual Shoebox Appeal always gets strong support in town and here are some reminders of the excellent work you have done over the years to help others.

People pack shoeboxes to be sent to those in need and the project has had wonderful support in the past at Grange and Fens Primary Schools, Westbourne Methodist Church, Oxford Road Baptist Church and the Manor West Centre.

We have reminders of the big-hearted donations you have made over the years. Take a look.

1. Fab at Fens Primary Back to 2006 for this Shoebox Appeal scene at Fens Primary School. Recognise anyone? Photo: TC Photo Sales

2. Magnificent at Manor West A flashback to 2009 when the Manor West Centre supported the appeal. Remember this? Photo: LH Photo Sales

3. Great at Grange Primary A 2006 scene at Grange Primary School. Are you pictured? Photo: TC Photo Sales

4. Retro at Rift House Lots of smiles from these Rift House Primary School students after they supported the Shoebox Appeal in 2003. Photo: TC Photo Sales