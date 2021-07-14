Manor students were having great fun at the 2009 prom. We hope these photos bring back great memories.
Manor students were having great fun at the 2009 prom. We hope these photos bring back great memories.

Stepping back in style to the Manor College of Technology prom in 2009

Can you believe it was 12 years ago! Every one of these photos comes from the Manor College prom in 2009.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 3:43 pm

We have 10 of them to share and they show students having an amazing time at Hardwick Hall Hotel.

There are smart suits, glamorous gowns, a stylish setting and lots of memories of school friends enjoying a very special night.

But were you pictured? Or was one of your friends in our photos? The only way to find out is by taking a look at these images from the Hartlepool Mail archives.

1. A photo for a special occasion

Back to July 2009 for this photo from Hardwick Hall. Can you spot someone you know?

Photo: FLR

Buy photo

2. Looking good boys

A photo with friends. Remember this?

Photo: FLR

Buy photo

3. A sparkling occasion

Does this Manor prom photo bring back happy memories?

Photo: FLR

Buy photo

4. A flashback to 2009

Who do you recognise in this Manor prom photo?

Photo: FLR

Buy photo
Hartlepool Mail
Next Page
Page 1 of 3