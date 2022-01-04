Stepping back in time to these 9 Hartlepool walking photos as thousands of us step up our New Year exercise

If a New Year resolution includes a plan to get out and walk more, why not get some inspiration from these keen sponsored walkers from Hartlepool and East Durham in the past.

They put their best foot forward and did it in style at St Helen’s Primary School. They did it on a fire walk, a midnight walk and a sponsored toddle at Lynnfield Primary School.

So if it’s a touch of New Year inspiration to exercise that you need, look no further.

And if it is just a chance to look back in time and spot someone you know, then take a look and enjoy the walking memories.

1. Midnight memories from 2008 The Alice House Hospice Midnight Walk in 2008 and here are some of the people who tackled the route from the Marina to Seaton Carew and back. Photo: TC Photo Sales

2. Wonderful in Ward Jackson Park Members of the "Little Lambs" at the end of their charity walk around Ward Jackson Park in aid of the Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group. Remember this from 2010? Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

3. Super at St Helen's The St Helen's walking bus in 2008. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: TC Photo Sales

4. Be on fire with your 2004 memories A fire walk at Mayfield Park 17 years ago. Did you take part? Photo: TC Photo Sales