Take a trip down memory lane to Hartlepool's Grayfields recreation ground

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 5th Apr 2025, 16:12 BST
Hartlepool’s Grayfields recreation ground has been a place for sport and relaxation for generations of people.

From football, rugby, bowls and the town’s fondly remembered show, the area has seen it all.

Take a trip down memoray lane with these Grayfields pictures from our archives.

Rovers Quoits FC vs Lion Hillcarter Sunday League Premier Division final at Grayfields in 2003.

1. Trophy winners

Rovers Quoits FC vs Lion Hillcarter Sunday League Premier Division final at Grayfields in 2003. Photo: DW

The grand opening of Grayfields' new playground in 2003.

2. Playground opening

The grand opening of Grayfields' new playground in 2003. Photo: DW

A match involving Grayfields in 2003.

3. A place to bowl

A match involving Grayfields in 2003. Photo: LH

The new changing complex as it was being built in 2006.

4. Pavilion takes shape

The new changing complex as it was being built in 2006. Photo: FLR

