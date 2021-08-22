Take the lead with your memories as we celebrate Hartlepool and East Durham's perfect pooches over the years

It is just around the corner and it will be with us on Thursday, August 26.

But we thought we would get ahead with a look back at some canines captured on camera by the Hartlepool Mail over the years.

Trendy greyhounds at Summerhill, dog training in Ward Jackson Park and walking with pets at the Rift House recreation ground. We have all this and more.

But we want your memories of these scenes. So take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Trendy times at Summerhill A stylish look for these rescued greyhounds at Summerhill in 2003. Photo: DW Photo Sales

2. A day for dogs in 2014 Diane Dignen (left) with her Lurcher Poppy and Beverley Nicholson with her Italian Spinone dogs Lilly (centre) and Daisey at the dogs day out event held at Summerhill. Were you there in 2014? Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

3. All for charity in 2013 Maurice with his owner Claire Wray during the Family Fun Day in aid of Guide Dogs for the Blind. Who remembers this Hartlepool event from 8 years ago? Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Dog owners out in force These dog owners were out with their beloved pets at the Rift House Recreation Ground in 2008. Photo: TC Photo Sales