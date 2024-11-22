Thank fish it is Friday: 18 nostalgic pictures of Hartlepool people serving and eating fish and chips

So we thought we would fish around in our archives to serve up these photos of chippy staff and customers from across the years.
You can almost smell that salt and vinegar now.
1. Patiently waiting
Queues for fish and chips at Seaton Carew in 2013. Photo: FRANK REID
2. Tucking in
Keith Bulmer with his fish and chips at Seaton Carew on Good Friday 2023. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
3. Making a meal of it
Diners enjoying themselves at Mariners, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool, in 2013. Photo: FRANK REID
4. All smiles
Mary Lambert's fish and chip shop won an excellence award in 2014. Pictured is boss Eric Lambert with staff, from left, Christine Armstrong, Denise Balderson, Phillippa Shaheen and Angela McIntyre. Photo: TOM YEOMAN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.