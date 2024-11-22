Just some of our archive photos of people enjoying fish and chips across Hartlepool over the years.Just some of our archive photos of people enjoying fish and chips across Hartlepool over the years.
Thank fish it is Friday: 18 nostalgic pictures of Hartlepool people serving and eating fish and chips

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 04:45 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 08:46 GMT
A fish tea or supper on a Friday after a hard week is a treat enjoyed by many people across Hartlepool.

So we thought we would fish around in our archives to serve up these photos of chippy staff and customers from across the years.

You can almost smell that salt and vinegar now.

Queues for fish and chips at Seaton Carew in 2013.

1. Patiently waiting

Queues for fish and chips at Seaton Carew in 2013. Photo: FRANK REID

Keith Bulmer with his fish and chips at Seaton Carew on Good Friday 2023. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Tucking in

Keith Bulmer with his fish and chips at Seaton Carew on Good Friday 2023. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Diners enjoying themselves at Mariners, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool, in 2013.

3. Making a meal of it

Diners enjoying themselves at Mariners, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool, in 2013. Photo: FRANK REID

Mary Lambert's fish and chip shop won an excellence award in 2014. Pictured is boss Eric Lambert with staff, from left, Christine Armstrong, Denise Balderson, Phillippa Shaheen and Angela McIntyre.

4. All smiles

Mary Lambert's fish and chip shop won an excellence award in 2014. Pictured is boss Eric Lambert with staff, from left, Christine Armstrong, Denise Balderson, Phillippa Shaheen and Angela McIntyre. Photo: TOM YEOMAN

