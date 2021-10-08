The day a VIP came to your school - 9 retro photos of special visitors to schools in Hartlepool and East Durham

We do and we have the photos to prove it. Here are 9 scenes which show everyone from MPs to actors paying a visit.

How about the visit by a search and rescue team to West View Primary, the Maori dancer who entertained at Rossmere Primary or the astronaut’s visit to High Tunstall College of Science.

Were you there when the Royal Engineers came to English Martyrs School?

We have all this and more so why not take a look and then get in touch with your own memories.

1. Thrilling in Throston in 2006 Who remembers this visit by police officers to Throston Primary School in 2006? Photo: DP Photo Sales

2. A special day at High Tunstall Britain's first female astronaut, Helen Sharman, paid a visit to High Tunstall College of Science in Hartlepool to help launch a STEM initiative in 2015. Did you get to meet her? Photo: hm Photo Sales

3. Wonderful at West Park Primary This theatre group visit to West Park Primary School looked like great fun in 2007. Remember it? Photo: LH Photo Sales

4. An arresting sight in 2007 The day the police came to West View Primary School. Who remembers this from 2007? Photo: LH Photo Sales