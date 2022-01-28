The day Warrior left - can you believe it was 35 years this year since the majestic ship left Hartlepool?

And while the giant of the seas may now be a resident of Portsmouth, she was transformed thanks to an eight-year programme by skilled workers in Hartlepool.

We have found some of the scenes which show the restoration work including the giant boiler room which was vast and breathtaking.

Hartlepool Mail photographers also captured these views of the main deck, galley, and workers putting the finishing touches to the ship.

The 380ft long armoured frigate became a remarkable sight as she was transformed back to her best.

Were you one of the people who worked on Warrior and can you remember these scenes?

1. Meal time Pictured in the galley. Photo: hm Photo Sales

2. Finishing touches Hard at work on the ship before she leaves Hartlepool for Portsmouth. Photo: hm Photo Sales

3. An enormous ship The funnels make a dominant sight in this view of the deck of the ironclad giant. Photo: hm Photo Sales

4. Below decks The enormous boiler room on board HMS Warrior. Photo: hm Photo Sales