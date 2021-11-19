The day you met Pudsey! 9 archive photos to get you in the mood for Children in Need Day

The lives of disadvantaged children and young people around the UK will be helped by the fantastic money you raise in Hartlepool and East Durham.

And to give you a reminder of the great work you have done in the past, here are 9 archive photos showing Pudsey meeting his fans.

From St Bega’s RC Primary School to the Maritime Experience and Asda, in Marina Way, to the Family Centre, in Horden, we have photos from them all.

Bear with us as we head into the past.

1. Pirates and Pudsey - a perfect day Young pirates got to meet Pudsey when he came to the Hartlepool's Maritime Experience in 2009. Were you there? Photo: LH Photo Sales

2. Baking with Pudsey in 2006 Pudsey was a big hit with the pupils when he visited St Bega's RC Primary School in Hartlepool for a baking session 15 years ago. Remember this? Photo: hm Photo Sales

3. Cleaning up in Owton Manor Pudsey was keen to give a helping hand when children in the Owton Manor area did a litter pick in 2009. Were you in the picture with him? Photo: TC Photo Sales

4. Terrific at the Trincomalee Pudsey stepped back in time to visit HMS Trincomalee in 2009. Were you pictured with him? Photo: LH Photo Sales