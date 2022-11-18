The psychic Hartlepool animals with a remarkable sporting insight. Who remembers World Cup Woolly?

After all, the North East’s got an amazing record of animal successes when it comes to forecasting sporting results.

The popular ferret, who is a big draw at Tweddle Children’s Animal Farm near Blackhall, follows a long line of animals who we’ve turned to for sporting advice.

The psychic animals who have made some surprisingly accurate football predictions over the years. How many do you remeber?

And interestingly, they’ve got a surprisingly good record of coming up with the right score.

Remember World Cup Woolly?

He was the Blackhall sheep who forecast England’s downfall at the 2014 World Cup.

Woolly was given the choice of three bottles of milk to drink for each game – for England to either win, lose or draw.

World Cup Woollie predicted England's defeat against Uruguay at the 2014 World Cup. Do ewe remember this?

Woolly hesitated a little, but went for England to come unstuck against both Italy and Uruguay.

The spring lamb, another popular attraction with visitors at Tweddle Children’s Animal Farm, had no hesitation in predicting Pools glory.

It's not looking good for Harry Kane and the lads. Kenny the ferret reckons we will get off to a losing start.

Then there was Big Bob the Psychic Pig who was a popular attraction at Down at the Farm fun farm, near Houghton-le-Spring.

Big Bob was a pig with a prediction record which was hard to scoff at.

He prophesied four out of six outcomes correctly for England’s World Cup matches in 2018 including victories over Tunisia, Panama and Sweden plus their first Belgium defeat.

His hesitation before the Colombia last-16 tie was seen as a sign that the match would eventually go to penalties.

Oatesy the lamb was on the ball when he predicted a Hartlepool win in the play-off final last year. Picture by FRANK REID

So don’t rule out a correct Kenny prediction. He might just have ferreted out the correct England score.

What are your fondest World Cup memories from years gone by?

Was it Nobby dancing in 1966, Gazza in tears at Italia 90, or perhaps the Harry Kane hurricane which took us all the way to the semi-finals at the last World Cup?

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Big Bob the Pig was a brilliantly accurate predictor of results in 2018.

