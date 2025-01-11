Here is a selection of people from across the town out and about in winter over the years.Here is a selection of people from across the town out and about in winter over the years.
There’s snow place like home: 21 retro photos of people out and about in Hartlepool over the winter months across the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Jan 2025, 11:00 GMT
Whether it’s sledging or going to a Pools match, there are plenty of things to do in Hartlepool over the winter months.

Here then are 21 retro photos of people out and about from December to March over the years.

Colin Tumilton and Bob Golighly Duty prepare to grit Hartlepool's roads in 2010.

1. Road safety

Colin Tumilton and Bob Golighly Duty prepare to grit Hartlepool's roads in 2010. Photo: Leng

Cousins Evie-Leigh Dougherty, Kane Monaghan and Megan Tyres go sledging at Shotton Colliery in 2015.

2. Family time

Cousins Evie-Leigh Dougherty, Kane Monaghan and Megan Tyres go sledging at Shotton Colliery in 2015. Photo: Tim Richardson

Locals get to work on clearing the paths of snow.

3. Snow day

Locals get to work on clearing the paths of snow. Photo: TC

These youngsters help clear the pitch of snow at Victoria Park in 2008.

4. A day at Victoria Park

These youngsters help clear the pitch of snow at Victoria Park in 2008. Photo: TC

