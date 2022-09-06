Sixteen ships have so far signed up for the return of The Tall Ships Races to the town in July 2023.

And here is a flavour of what to expect. Many of the beautiful vessels have been to the North East before and here is a reminder of the last time you saw them.

Have a look at the Rupel, Swan, Spaniel, Eendracht and more. You’ll be seeing them once more when one of the world’s biggest events returns to town.

And get ready for more fun like these scenes you enjoyed in 2010.

The Swan during the Parade of Sail which brought an end to Hartlepool's tall ships experience 12 years ago.

Tall ship Eendracht pictured during Sunderland's tall ships event 4 years ago. Now she's signed up to come to Hartlepool.

A ray of sunshine broke through the clouds for this view of the Rupel in 2010.

Representatives of the tall ship Swan took part in the crew parade at Hartlepool in 2010.