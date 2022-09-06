These tall ship are coming to Hartlepool - and this is when you last saw them in the North East
A majestic line-up of tall ships is coming to Hartlepool next year and what a spectacle it promises to be.
Sixteen ships have so far signed up for the return of The Tall Ships Races to the town in July 2023.
And here is a flavour of what to expect. Many of the beautiful vessels have been to the North East before and here is a reminder of the last time you saw them.
Have a look at the Rupel, Swan, Spaniel, Eendracht and more. You’ll be seeing them once more when one of the world’s biggest events returns to town.
And get ready for more fun like these scenes you enjoyed in 2010.
