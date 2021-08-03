Britain’s Olympic diving hero was pictured knitting as he watched one of the events in Tokyo.

It gives us a chance to cast our minds back to these Hartlepool and East Durham archive photos.

There are plenty of keen knitters closer to home and we hope you are in one of these retro pictures.

Take a look and let’s see if we can create a pattern of great responses.

1. All for charity in 2003 These knitters were creating a scarf in a charity knit for Alice House Hospice. Were you pictured 18 years ago?

2. Bible tributes at St George's Church Casting our minds back to 2008 for this photo at St George's Church where scenes from the Bible were being knitted. Remember it?

3. Such a wonderful job in 2007 Volunteers at St James' Church were knitting items for the special care baby unit in this photo from 14 years ago.

4. Patchwork in West View Patch work knitting at West View Library in 2006. Who recognises the creative knitters in the picture?