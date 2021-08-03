Tom Daley loves it and we do too - 9 retro Hartlepool knitting scenes which are sew good
Knitting is all the rage at the moment and we have Tom Daley to thank for that.
Britain’s Olympic diving hero was pictured knitting as he watched one of the events in Tokyo.
It gives us a chance to cast our minds back to these Hartlepool and East Durham archive photos.
There are plenty of keen knitters closer to home and we hope you are in one of these retro pictures.
Take a look and let’s see if we can create a pattern of great responses.
