Top of the class if you recognise these 9 retro photos from Hartlepool Sixth Form

From glow-in-the-dark face paint to Little Shop of Horrors – we have it all in retro scenes from Hartlepool Sixth Form College.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 10:56 pm

We delved in to the Hartlepool Mail archives to find these 9 photos from the college’s past and we are hoping they will bring back great memories.

Do you recognise the smartly dressed students at the 2012 prom or the performers in a 2014 stage show?

We have all this and more in a series of retro photos to test your memories.

1. A close shave in 2013

Hartlepool Sixth Form College student Ricky Adams pictured after getting his head shaved by Shannon Cummings (left) and Rachel Hodgman 8 years ago..

Photo: FRANK REID

2. A glowing tribute to 2013

Students from Hartlepool Sixth Form College wore glow-in-the-dark face paint and played "badminton in the dark"to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation in 2013. Were you among them?

Photo: TY

3. A vocal workout at the college

Vocal coach David Laudat works with music students at Hartlepool Sixth Form College in this scene from 2013.

Photo: TY

4. On stage in 2014

Hartlepool Sixth Form students in a scene from its production of Little Shop of Horrors 7 years ago. Do you recognise the stage stars?

Photo: FRANK REID

