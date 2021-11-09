Top of the class if you recognise these 9 retro photos from Hartlepool Sixth Form

We delved in to the Hartlepool Mail archives to find these 9 photos from the college’s past and we are hoping they will bring back great memories.

Do you recognise the smartly dressed students at the 2012 prom or the performers in a 2014 stage show?

We have all this and more in a series of retro photos to test your memories.

A close shave in 2013 Hartlepool Sixth Form College student Ricky Adams pictured after getting his head shaved by Shannon Cummings (left) and Rachel Hodgman 8 years ago..

A glowing tribute to 2013 Students from Hartlepool Sixth Form College wore glow-in-the-dark face paint and played "badminton in the dark"to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation in 2013. Were you among them?

A vocal workout at the college Vocal coach David Laudat works with music students at Hartlepool Sixth Form College in this scene from 2013.

On stage in 2014 Hartlepool Sixth Form students in a scene from its production of Little Shop of Horrors 7 years ago. Do you recognise the stage stars?