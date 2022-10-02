Waling back in time to these 8 school photos from Hartlepool and East Durham
It’s International Walk To School Month in October.
But Hartlepool, East Durham and Billingham are already embracing the benefits of stepping out in style.
And so are we with a look back at some walking to school events in the past from Hart, Throston, Rift House, St Helen’s, Billingham South and Acre Rigg Primary Schools.
The worldwide Walk To School initiative aims to raise awareness of the benefits of reducing car journeys to the school gates.
Let’s remind ourselves of the great work already being done.
