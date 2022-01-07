Lots of reminders of Hartlepool a decade ago but how many do you remember?
Was it really 10 years ago! 9 Hartlepool and East Durham scenes from 2012 including 'Smurfs' and groovy babies

Cast your minds back 10 years. That’s what we did when we found these images from 2012 in the Hartlepool Mail archives.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 7th January 2022, 10:20 am

Whether it was Pools enjoying a great triumph on their travels, or fans dressing as Smurfs for the last away game of the season, we have it all.

We’ve got a reminder from Greatham Feast and a look back on a Groovy Baby session for tots at the Town Hall Theatre.

We have got pies, new starters at school and charity runners as well. What more could you ask for? Take a look.

1. Having a great day out

Pools fans dressed as Smurfs as they arrived at Charlton for the final fixture of 2011/2012. Are you pictured?

2. Wonderful moves

Dancing at the Town Hall Groovy Baby dance session in 2012. Did you go along?

3. Champion in the kitchen

Gill Murray was a champion corned beef pie maker in 2012 and here she is with the landlady of The Causeway Thema Adams.

4. Result! A great day for Pools

Steve Howard celebrates with his team mates after scoring the opening goal of the game in the 3-2 win over Sheffield United. Were you there in 2012?

