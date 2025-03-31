Just some of our archive photos of people enjoying a pint or a night out in Hartlepool.Just some of our archive photos of people enjoying a pint or a night out in Hartlepool.
'We'll drink to that' - 21 nostalgic pictures of Hartlepool people enjoying a drink or a night out

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 20th Jan 2024, 16:25 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 21:39 BST
We thought you need cheering up as it is a Monday.

So we have dipped into our archives to dust down these pictures of Hartlepool folk – plus the odd famous face – enjoying themselves on a day or night out in Hartlepool.

Police officers pose for a picture with women enjoying a night out in Hartlepool town centre in 2005.

1. 'Smile please'

Police officers pose for a picture with women enjoying a night out in Hartlepool town centre in 2005. Photo: DP

Hartlepool United and Camerons Brewery joined forces for a sponsorship deal in 1993. The club's then owner, Garry Gibson, is pictured far left with the late Lenny Johnrose pictured centre.

2. Glass acts

Hartlepool United and Camerons Brewery joined forces for a sponsorship deal in 1993. The club's then owner, Garry Gibson, is pictured far left with the late Lenny Johnrose pictured centre. Photo: National World

From left, Chris Linton, Peter Hann, Reece Goodwin and Peter Jenkins enjoy themselves at the first night of the Hartlepool Beer Festival in 2012.

3. Beer we go

From left, Chris Linton, Peter Hann, Reece Goodwin and Peter Jenkins enjoy themselves at the first night of the Hartlepool Beer Festival in 2012. Photo: TY

Now it is the turn of drinkers at the 2013 festival to share the limelight.

4. Raising a glass or two

Now it is the turn of drinkers at the 2013 festival to share the limelight. Photo: TY

