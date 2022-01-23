And with Glastonbury looking set to return this year, we decided to remind you of a few festival and music festival scenes closer to home which may bring back wonderful memories.

Were you pictured at the Word of Mouth event in 2003 or the punk and heavy metal festival at Rovers Quoits Club in 2005? How about Pigpen in 2008?

We have reminders of them all so join us for a trip back in time to see if you are in the picture in these Hartlepool Mail archive photos.

1. Fun in 2003 The Word of Mouth Street Festival brought out the sun and the crowds in Hartlepool in 2003.

2. Fun in the 2016 sunshine Music fans at the We Are Family festival at Jacksons Landing.

3. Pictured at Pigpen The Pigpen Festival was a hit in 2008

4. Over at the Quoits Club A flashback to 2005 and the Autumn Armagedden festival at Rovers Quoits Club.