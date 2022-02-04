Take a look at these reminders of the great events that have been held at St Hilda's over the years.
Take a look at these reminders of the great events that have been held at St Hilda's over the years.

Were you pictured running round St Hilda's Church or having a sleepover? 9 retro photos for you to enjoy

It’s a platinum time for one of Hartlepool’s most iconic buildings – and we are celebrating with a look back on some of the wonderful scenes we have seen there in the past.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 4th February 2022, 11:27 am

Sunday, February 6, marks the date when Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne 70 years ago – making her the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

On the day, St Hilda’s Church will be lit up between 6pm and 9pm.

In the meantime, perhaps you can spot someone you know at the church in these Hartlepool Mail archive photos.

Did you have a sleepover at St Hilda’s in 2009 or 2010, or take part in a sponsored run around the church in 2006? We have this and much more besides in a special spotlight on St Hilda’s past.

1. Ready to sleep over in 2009

Boys Brigade members Anthony Miller, Jack Harrion and Peter Lowther were having a sleepover at the church 13 years ago.

Photo: TC

2. Fab day for these Fens pupils

Molly Sullivan and Juliana Bibit, from Fens Primary School, were pictured in period costume at the church in 2008. Who can tell us more?

Photo: TC

3. Time for a brew

A coffee morning at the church in 2007. Can you spot someone you know?

Photo: hm

4. Ready to run in 2006

A Girl Guide run around the church 16 years ago. Can you spot someone you know?

Photo: FLR

