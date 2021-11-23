Where would you go shopping for those early Christmas bargains in 1970s Hartlepool? Was it one of these stores?

We decided to turn back the clock another decade and see what treasures there were to be found for the seasonal shopper back then.

A 1970s Hartlepool Mail feature looked at the stores in Church Street and its near neighbour Whitby Street in Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dovecot which was a big favourite with shoppers.

There was the Dovecot store which was spread over five floors and it was a place where you could get big savings on toys.

A Tom and Jerry compendium of games was 99 pence, and dolls houses were £4.95.

Bar football games were £12.99 and Action Man Skyhawk was £3.50. Or how about a new Christmas tree, from £2.15.

You could get a Wild West fort for £3.99, Rotadraw for £1.30, two wheeler bikes with stabilisers for £13.99, and cowboy suits for £2.55.

A retro view of Church Street.

There was J Boanson and Son for gifts, fancy goods, framed prints and picture framing.

On the jewellery front, there was DA Scott for necklaces, pendants, rings and bracelets. Our report at the time said: "Jeweller DA Scott, after a sojourn in York Road, returned to their familiar spot under the Omega sign."

Over at Cliff Reynolds in Whitby Street, you could get boats and equipment, sub-aqua gear and other specialist supplies.

Our report in the 1970s said: "The street continues to attract new retailers and together with the established traders who have kept faith, they provide a comprehensive selection of retail and service outlets with something for everyone."

Louis Bianco's in Whitby Street.

"Shopping is exhausting work, " said one advert, "so don’t forget to take a break at Bianco’s."

Bianco’s was a place where you could get snacks, sandwiches, ice creams and hot drinks in "clean, comfortable surroundings" and with extremely quick and pleasant service. It was open six days a week, including Saturday afternoons. Remember it?

To share your own 70s shopping memories, email [email protected]

The bus station with Church Square and Church Street just beyond it in the 1970s.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.