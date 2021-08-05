Join us on a journey to these photos showing how Hartlepool and East Durham loves Dr Who.
Join us on a journey to these photos showing how Hartlepool and East Durham loves Dr Who.

Who knew! Hartlepool just loves the Dr and here is the time travelling proof in these retro Mail photos

Cybermen, Daleks and a Tardis or two – we have them all and more in a Hartlepool tribute to the science fiction phenomenon.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 3:02 pm

There’s talk that a new doctor could be on the way for a forthcoming season of Dr Who.

But Hartlepool can already boast plenty of connections to the Dr and his companions, and a handful of his enemies.

There are fans galore across the area and all of these photos come from the Hartlepool Mail archives.

Take a look and see if they bring back wonderful memories.

1. They're so creative

Paul Bianco and Helen Clyburn have every reason to look pleased in 2007. They were pictured with the Dr Who models they built.

Photo: FLR

Buy photo

2. What a turnout in 2017

The audience in the Town Hall Theatre waiting for a screening of Dr Who in 2017. Were you there?

Photo: Frank Reid

Buy photo

3. A day to remember at the Heugh Battery

It's Dr Who Day at the Heugh Battery in 2016 and Kyle Brown (9) gets to meet a couple of Dr Whos', a Dalek and the Tardis.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Buy photo

4. Terrific times with the Tardis

Carley, Libby, Alfie and Jonathan Ogden from Hartlepool were pictured during a Dr Who Day in Hartlepool in 2017.

Photo: hm

Buy photo
HartlepoolHartlepool Mail
Home
Page 1 of 1