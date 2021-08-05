Who knew! Hartlepool just loves the Dr and here is the time travelling proof in these retro Mail photos

There’s talk that a new doctor could be on the way for a forthcoming season of Dr Who.

But Hartlepool can already boast plenty of connections to the Dr and his companions, and a handful of his enemies.

There are fans galore across the area and all of these photos come from the Hartlepool Mail archives.

Take a look and see if they bring back wonderful memories.

1. They're so creative Paul Bianco and Helen Clyburn have every reason to look pleased in 2007. They were pictured with the Dr Who models they built. Photo: FLR Buy photo

2. What a turnout in 2017 The audience in the Town Hall Theatre waiting for a screening of Dr Who in 2017. Were you there? Photo: Frank Reid Buy photo

3. A day to remember at the Heugh Battery It's Dr Who Day at the Heugh Battery in 2016 and Kyle Brown (9) gets to meet a couple of Dr Whos', a Dalek and the Tardis. Photo: Kevin Brady Buy photo

4. Terrific times with the Tardis Carley, Libby, Alfie and Jonathan Ogden from Hartlepool were pictured during a Dr Who Day in Hartlepool in 2017. Photo: hm Buy photo