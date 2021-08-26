Wonderful Wellfield and 10 nostalgic scenes from the school in the news spotlight

But this is no flash in the pan and the school has been in the spotlight many times over the years – for everything from VIP visits to fundraising and fun events in the classroom.
Who remembers the day they learned all about the Enigma machine? Or how about a visit from a Shadow Government minister?
We dug into the Hartlepool Mail archives to find this selection of 10 retro photos from the school. See how many you remember.
1. The day Niall Quinn came to school
Former Sunderland footballer Niall Quinn signed autographs for pupils at the school in 2014. Were you there?
Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady
2. A piece of history
Natasha Riley from Bletchley Park was pictured talking to Wellfield Community School pupils about the Enigma machine. Who remembers this from 2017?
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Prom time in 2014
The Wellfield Community School prom that was held at Beamish Hall 7 years ago. Can you spot someone you know?
Photo: tc
4. A spotlight on science in 2012
Wingate Primary School pupils Kieron Slack and Anna Hughes were pictured in the Science department at Wellfield Community School as they carried out an experiment with head girl Kayleigh Jobs and head boy Sam Foster 9 years ago.
Photo: FRANK REID