How many of these Wellfield scenes do you remember?
How many of these Wellfield scenes do you remember?

Wonderful Wellfield and 10 nostalgic scenes from the school in the news spotlight

What a summer and what a school!

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 11:14 am

Wellfield School is in the news after its tremendous achievements in the classroom as well as its superb activities over the summer.

But this is no flash in the pan and the school has been in the spotlight many times over the years – for everything from VIP visits to fundraising and fun events in the classroom.

Who remembers the day they learned all about the Enigma machine? Or how about a visit from a Shadow Government minister?

We dug into the Hartlepool Mail archives to find this selection of 10 retro photos from the school. See how many you remember.

1. The day Niall Quinn came to school

Former Sunderland footballer Niall Quinn signed autographs for pupils at the school in 2014. Were you there?

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

2. A piece of history

Natasha Riley from Bletchley Park was pictured talking to Wellfield Community School pupils about the Enigma machine. Who remembers this from 2017?

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Prom time in 2014

The Wellfield Community School prom that was held at Beamish Hall 7 years ago. Can you spot someone you know?

Photo: tc

Photo Sales

4. A spotlight on science in 2012

Wingate Primary School pupils Kieron Slack and Anna Hughes were pictured in the Science department at Wellfield Community School as they carried out an experiment with head girl Kayleigh Jobs and head boy Sam Foster 9 years ago.

Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3