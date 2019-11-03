Have you been to any of these?

11 of the best places to eat vegan food in the North East

Whether you’re looking for places to eat to meet the needs of your vegan diet or you’re thinking about trying vegan food, you may want to try some of these options.

By Faye Dixon
Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 8:00 am
Updated Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 8:00 am

We’ve complied a list of some of the North East’s vegan restaurants and cafes for you to choose from. Check out our top picks.

1. The Good Apple Cafe

The Good Apple Cafe on Derwent Street in Sunderland is the city's first all-vegetarian cafe but they also offer vegan treats. It is open from Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.

2. Flamingo Cafe

Flamingo Cafe in Seaham is open from 10am to 3pm on Mondays, 9am to 3pm for the rest of the week and 9am to 5pm on weekends with vegan options on the menu.

3. Bear & Natural Kitchen

Bear & Natural Kitchen on North Bridge Street in Sunderland has vegan options on its main menu. It is open from 9am to 4pm from Monday to Saturday.

4. Portals Place

Portals Place on Slake Terrace in Hartlepool has a full vegan menu. It is open from 12pm to 2pm and 5.30pm to 10pm from Tuesday to Saturday and 12pm to 3pm on Sundays.

