11 of the best places to eat in Hartlepool - according to TripAdvisor If you're searching for a bite to eat in Hartlepool then there's plenty of places to choose from - ranging from Italian food to tapas to classic fish and chips. These are 11 of the best places to eat in Hartlepool, according to TripAdvisor. 1. Glady's Vintage Tea Room Every time we have been here we have enjoyed it. The food is lovely, especially the healthy breakfast, and the staff are lovely too. TripAdvisor rating 5/5 2. Ruskins Bistro My favourite restaurant food is amazing. Staff are really friendly and welcoming can not fault. TripAdvisor rating 5/5 3. Portofino Lovely food, friendly staff, great place with gorgeous views. Good choice on the menu. I have dined in and also had the lunch time take out option. TripAdvisor rating 4.5/5 4. Fish Face Very very nice lunch for the family. Excellent large cod and chips for 3 and a battered sausage for another. All meals were nicely presented and my goodness! Hot! Not over battered either. TripAdvisor rating 4.5/5