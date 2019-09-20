Herrington Country Park Run

15 places in the North East to take part in free 5K Parkrun events

Getting fit and meeting new people has never been easier than with the free, weekly Parkruns that take place around the UK every weekend.

By Katy Wheeler
Friday, 20th September 2019, 16:45 pm
As a handy guide, we’ve rounded up the 5km timed runs in North East parks. They are open to everyone, free and are safe and easy to take part in. All you need to do is register before you attend here.

1. Sunderland

Every Saturday at 9am at the Silksworth Sports Complex and Ski Slope.

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Herrington Country Park

Every Saturday at 9am at Herrington Country Park, Penshaw.

Photo: JPI Media

3. South Shields

Every Saturday at 9am at The Leas, South Shields.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Gateshead

Every Saturday at 9am at Saltwell Park, Gateshead.

Photo: JPI Media

